The New York Mets enter the 2025 season with a lot of hype. After signing Juan Soto, they are considered one of the favorites for the National League title. They made their fans even happier by announcing the retirement of David Wright's number 5. Wright is also on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, one of four Mets eligible for Cooperstown. He spoke with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on The Show podcast about his Cooperstown chances.

“It’s really cool to be on the ballot, I’ll be honest with you that as soon as I got on the ballot last year, being on the ballot for the first time, I got that thing framed right away,” Wright said.

He also spoke about the changes to Hall of Fame voting in recent years, ” I think that the times of 3,000 hits and 500 homers, and 300 wins, it could be curbing or maybe coming to an end because the longevity just isn’t there like it was years ago. So it’s going to be an interesting time and a tough job for the voters to have to look and dig outside of those big round numbers to get guys into the Hall of Fame.”

Does Wright have a Hall of Fame case?

How many Mets can make the Hall of Fame?

David Wright is joined by Billy Wagner, Curtis Granderson, and Carlos Beltran on the Hall of Fame ballot. In Wright's first year on the ballot, he earned 6.2% of the vote. While that is nowhere close to the 75% threshold to get in, it was enough to stay on the ballot. The Mets may not get their third baseman in, they could have a player honored at Cooperstown.

Billy Wagner spent four years with the Mets after becoming a star closer with the Houston Astros. He racked up 73.8% of the vote in his ninth year on the ballot. Of the 289 votes he needed, Wagner got 284. If he can pick up those five votes, he would be one of the few relievers in the Hall of Fame.

Granderson is in his first year on the ballot and Carlos Beltran is back after picking up 57.1% of the vote last year. David Wright is less likely to make it to the Hall of Fame than Wagner because of his career stats.

Wright ended his career with 1,777 hits but had a career 133 OPS+. His counting numbers are likely not enough to get him into the Hall of Fame.