No New York Mets player has worn No. 5 since David Wright retired in 2018, and none will ever wear it again.

The Mets will retire his jersey and induct him into the team's Hall of Fame in a ceremony next season on July 19, the team announced on Monday. The ceremony will take place before the 2025 Mets squad takes on the Cincinnati Reds.

Wright, who was named team captain in 2013, will become the 10th player to have his number hang above Citi Field. He will join a list that includes the likes of Willie Mays, Mike Piazza and Tom Seaver. He will also join Seaver as the only players to have their number retired on the same day as their Mets Hall of Fame induction.

The third baseman played his entire 14-year career with the Mets, making seven All-Star teams with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. That included five consecutive All-Star nods in his mid-20s while his trajectory as an all-time great took a hit later due to persistent injuries.

Despite playing only two games after he turned 34, Wright is the Mets' all-time leader in hits, doubles, walks, RBIs and runs scored. He was also a career .296 hitter and tallied 242 career home runs, trailing only Darryl Strawberry on the team's all-time list. The Mets retired Strawberry's number in June 2024.

David Wright reacts to Mets Hall of Fame honor

Perhaps no one in the 21st century is more closely associated with the Mets than Wright. He was, unsurprisingly, honored to learn of the two honors the team would bestow upon him next season.

“Excited, humbled, honored are just some of the words to describe the thought of this summer’s Mets Hall of Fame induction and seeing No. 5 up at Citi Field next to some of the best players to ever play the game,” Wright said, according to amNewYork. “A big thank you to Steve and Alex Cohen and the entire Mets organization for this surreal honor.”

Wright added that he considered the fans who watched him each night in New York to be his friends and family.

“I can’t quite put into words the appreciation I have for the city of New York and Mets fans,” Wright said. “For 15 years, I felt like I had 40,000 friends and family members in the stands each night. It was an honor of a lifetime taking the field as your Captain and I truly feel like this honor is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you for the continued support and I can’t wait to see you on July 19.”