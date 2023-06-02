The New York Mets' 2023 season hasn't gone according to plan. Edwin Diaz went down with a potential season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic, and the team has hovered around .500 during the first two months of the season. However, New York recently received an intriguing injury update on Diaz, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports: MLB.

“There is a possibility (of Diaz returning in 2023),” Rosenthal said. “He told me if things keep going with his recovery the way they are going, there is a chance he will pitch again this season. The normal recovery for this injury (torn right patellar tendon), this surgery, is eight months. That would take him to November. But there are athletes who have done it in six months, that's mid-September… it's going well so far.”

There's a chance Edwin Diaz could return in September for the Mets, which would of course be right ahead of the playoffs. Even if Diaz wasn't able to return until October, that would potentially give him a chance to pitch in the playoffs, assuming the Mets find consistency and reach the postseason.

Diaz, an All-Star closer, seems to believe he can return this season. This will be an interesting story to follow during the second-half of the '23 campaign.

Overall, the Mets are slowly climbing the standings. They currently sit 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the AL East. Their 30-27 record isn't ideal, but New York is getting back on track. The Mets will continue to try and perform well as Diaz attempts to upset the odds and make a comeback in 2023.