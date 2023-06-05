The New York Mets have a big decision to make when it comes to their catchers and it appears the team is looking toward the future with their reported latest move. The Mets plan on designating Tomas Nido for assignment, according to Andy Martino, likely ending his current tenure with the team.

With Omar Narvaez nearing a return from an early-season injury and the emergence of rookie and top prospect Francisco Alvarez, Nido is the odd man out of the Mets' catching brigade.

The Mets signed Nido to a two-year deal worth $3.7 million in January. In 22 games this season he has a .125 batting average with one RBI and zero extra-base hits.

Alvarez was called up a week into the season following the Narvaez injury and has built a solid rapport with the Mets' pitching staff. He's delivered at the plate as well, racking up 19 RBIs and eight home runs to go along with a .783 OPS.

Nido has been a career backup and this was always the likeliest of scenarios. His recent play and that of Alvarez made the decision easier for the Mets upon Narvaezes' return.

Though his numbers don’t stand out, teams are always looking for catching depth which could find Nido a new home sooner rather than later. The seven-year veteran has nearly 2,000 innings behind the plate under his belt, something that a team could find worthy enough of at least a minor-league deal.

The Mets will roll with a tandem of Francisco Alvarez and Omar Narvaez at catcher as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.