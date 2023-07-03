This has been said before, but no fan base ever wants to hear their team be used as an adjective for its own dysfunctional ways. A franchise's history and culture cannot resemble a comedy of errors. Watching one's team should not be a constant source of stress and agony. The New York Mets' latest move is, you guessed it, a Mets thing to do.

Amid recent claims that moves might need to be made ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, general manager Billy Eppler acquired relievers Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen from the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. The organization promptly ended their brief reunion with Flexen, though, designating the 29-year-old for assignment. That means they just decided to throw away the remainder of an $8 million contract just to obtain the services of a player who currently has a 4.03 ERA.

Needless to say, such a maneuver is not the type of proactive decision-making fans are begging for. In fact, the 38-46 Mets have somehow made this woefully disappointing season more unnerving, and a lot more befuddling. Fans are absolutely stumped but not shocked, unfortunately.

Supporters of all teams engaged in what is becoming a sad pastime- mocking the Mets' mishaps. “They took on $4MM in salary just to DFA him? Brigham wasn’t available to be DFA instead? I’m convinced Eppler might actually be inept,” The Yankees Realist TM tweeted. “Absolutely unreal, man. Giving up a reliever to use Steve Cohen’s wallet. Org is incredible,” Mariner Muse chimed in.

New York's bullpen is definitely a concern, but Gott is not a player one would have expected to warrant a $4 million sacrifice. Desperation can be a powerful tool a front office has at its disposal, but it has to be properly directed. Obviously, it is way too early to bash this trade. Gott could be the rejuvenating force the pitching staff needs.

However, that does not let the organization off the hook for the manner in which it achieved that end. Fans need their team to at least look like they know what they're doing. There is still time for the Orange and Blue to turn this dismal situation around, but moves like this risk adding another viscous punchline in this hefty 2023 book of jokes.