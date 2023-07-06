The New York Mets have toiled through a disappointing season so far but have started ever so slightly to pick things up with a four-game winning streak. Their most recent win came courtesy of a clutch home run from Francisco Alvarez.

Down to their last strike and trailing 1-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Alvarez went oppo taco on Andrew Chafin to tie it up. The bullpen and the rookie catcher were pumped up as the Mets got new life. An energetic call from SNY's Gary Cohen punctuated the biggest highlight to date for the 21-year-old catcher.

This kid is an absolute STUD💪 pic.twitter.com/gb1b8mjAC1 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 6, 2023

Fellow Mets youngster Brett Baty followed up with a single and Mark Canha sent him home with a triple to put the Mets ahead 2-1. David Robertson held it down and New York stole a road win against a strong Arizona team. Alvarez's third home run in four games ended up being his biggest one yet.

After the exhilarating game, Alvarez did not mince words about his excitement. The Mets rookie explained through his interpreter, Alen Suriel, that he was all fired up after going yard.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

🎥 Here's Francisco Alvarez on his huge game-tying homer. (Through interpreter Alan Suriel) pic.twitter.com/cpnt0dZDqX — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 6, 2023

“It was super exciting out there. It was super cool,” Alvarez said. “You guys saw me running around the bases and I did everything to celebrate that home run.”

Alvarez's home run saved Kodai Senga from getting hit with a loss in a spectacular outing. The rookie pitcher went eight innings and struck out 12 batters while allowing only one earned run, one walk and four hits. Thanks to the Mets offense coming alive at just the right time, he took the win. Alvarez said that he wanted to win that game for him and his other teammates.

“It felt good,” Alvarez said of rounding the bases after his huge homer, “because Senga threw a tremendous game. The defense played a tremendous game and I feel like we deserved to win. So, yeah, it was really for them — for Senga, for the defense — that I felt like it was such a big moment.”

This fantastic season from Francisco Alvarez has been one of the Mets' saving graces. While the playoffs are still not yet in reach, at least their future has a big bright spot.