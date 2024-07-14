The New York Mets have had a promising push as the midpoint of the 2024 season approaches. New York sits at 49-45, third in the NL East standings. An important driver of the Mets' success is veteran shortstop Francisco Lindor. Lindor provided insight when asked if his “lack of recognition” fueled him after his 2024 MLB All-Star Game snub.

“I mean, I don't need [any] motivation. To me, motivation is something that you try to find when you don't really want to do things. I have the discipline to go out there and do what I gotta do, staying focused on my daily job. If people want to recognize me, great. If they don't want to recognize me, it is what it is,” Lindor said, via SNY. “As long as I win ballgames and I do my job to help this franchise be the best franchise in the world, I'm happy with that.”

Francisco Lindor is not taking offense to his 2024 MLB All-Star Game omission. Instead, he focuses on continuing to do everything he can to help the Mets stay competitive. Through 94 games, Lindor has hit 27 home runs, which ties him for 27th in the league. In addition, he bats a .250 average along with 51 RBI and a .777 OPS.

Hopefully, Lindor can stay healthy and keep helping New York climb the NL East. First baseman Pete Alonso was the only Mets player selected for the 2024 MLB All-Star game. Alonso leads New York in home runs with 18 on the season, which places him 17th in the league. If Alonso and Francisco Lindor continue their performances, the Mets will have a chance to make a playoff push.

Mets could make moves by the MLB trade deadline

New York has won seven of their last 10 games. Their push is impressive considering their underwhelming start to the 2024 season. Nevertheless, the Mets could be in line to add to their roster by the July 30 trade deadline. ClutchPoints' Jackson Roberts outlined three sneaky moves New York could make by the marquee date. Most notably, Roberts noted Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson as a prime candidate.

“Before the season, it looked like Tyler Anderson was doomed to live out his three-year contract on a hapless Los Angeles Angels team that had just lost Shohei Ohtani. But all he's done this season is put up an ERA under three, rack up wins above replacement (he's up to 4.2 already!) and, hopefully, earn himself the right to be dealt to a contender,” Roberts began.

“If the Mets are going to buy, they have to do so consciously, with 2025 in mind. Anderson is under contract for next season and can be flipped in an offseason trade if the Mets want to save money to go after high-priced free agents. And with 112 innings pitched already on the season, Anderson would be a huge aid to the Mets' overworked bullpen,” Robert added.

Anderson could help take New York's pitching to another level, but the Mets have flexibility going into the deadline. It will be interesting to if New York can keep their foot on the gas ahead of the season's second half.