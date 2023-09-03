The New York Mets are a team to watch down the stretch in in large part because of Francisco Lindor. The Mets shortstop is one of the most fun players to watch in all of Major League Baseball and he's been proving it down the stretch run.

The Mets have been busy revamping their roster as they claimed a Guardians pitcher off waivers recently. The team is dealing with the fallout of a season that has been a major disappointment so far, leading to key front office moves this past week.

Lindor's achievements have taken center stage as he has been trending and reaching toward a major milestone in recent days.

Francisco Lindor joins the 25-25 club with a two-run homer. He's the first Met with 25 homers and 25 stolen bases since Carlos Beltrán in 2008. Next up? 30-30, and Lindor wants it bad. "Pray for me," Lindor said today. "I want it. Put good vibes for me out in the world." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 3, 2023

Mets fans on Twitter seemed pessimistic considering they're on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as baseball careens toward its second season.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Lindor's prayers were met with disdain in the comments section by one fan.

“Pray for the playoffs and eventual World Series, individual stuff is meaningless long term,” the fan said.

Another did not think Lindor's achievements were on par with the former Mets legend Beltran, who slugged his way into the hearts of fans across the city and New York metro area.

“In 2008, Beltran hit .284 with an .876 OPS and had 112 RBIs,” the commenter said. “Also won a Gold Glove. Lindor won't come close to those offensive numbers, and probably shouldn't win the Gold Glove either.”

Another fan named Becca took Lindor's side on the issue, praising his team focus throughout his career with the Mets.

“Francisco has said as much basically every time he's been informed that he's broken another Met record. He's consistently been the poster boy for team over self these past two seasons. He's allowed to make a little joke about wanting a nice personal accomplishment one time.”