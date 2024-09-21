New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor opened up about his back injury and the steps he's taking to return to the lineup, including receiving a facet shot to address the lingering issue. The injection, which combines anesthetic and steroids targeting the spine’s facet joints, has provided relief and reduced inflammation. Lindor admitted the recovery process might have been longer without the shot.

“Trying to do whatever it takes to come back as soon as I can,” Lindor said after sitting out the Mets’ 12-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. “It was always trending in the right direction, but it didn’t feel like I could get back sooner rather than later. And with the injection, they said there was a possibility that could happen.”

Francisco Lindor showed signs of improvement within 24 hours of receiving the shot. He participated in light baseball activities, including playing catch, running, and taking batting practice. Though optimistic about his progress, Lindor refrained from providing a precise estimate of his recovery.

“I’m feeling good,” he said, when asked to gauge his improvement. “I don’t know,” he added, when pressed for a percentage.

The shortstop remains hopeful that the back soreness, which has sidelined him for five consecutive games, will not require ongoing attention once he fully heals. He acknowledged that recovery timelines can vary, with some projecting two to three days, while others suggest up to a week.

“I’m not worried, but antsy,” Lindor admitted. “I believe in what the guys have. The guys have scored a lot of runs in the past four games. They have played extremely well. I believe in what we have. … And I want to be there. I want to be there.”

Francisco Lindor stays engaged from the dugout as Mets proceed cautiously with his recovery

Lindor's back discomfort began after an awkward step on second base a week prior, which eventually forced him to leave last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies early. While out of the lineup, the All-Star has remained active in supporting his teammates from the dugout, even finding humor in his temporary role.

“I even have a whistle in the dugout,” Lindor joked. “I don’t know what else to do besides trying to figure ways to engage myself and be with the players, and hopefully, I get better soon.”

The New York Mets have been cautious with Francisco Lindor’s injury, not wanting to risk further aggravation as they navigate the final stretch of the season. His absence has been felt, but the team has continued to produce offensively, offering some reassurance that Lindor can take the necessary time to recover fully.

Lindor’s optimism reflects his desire to return and contribute as soon as possible, though he remains aware of the importance of patience during the healing process. The Mets will continue to monitor his status closely, with hopes that the shortstop will soon return to bolster their lineup as they aim to finish the season on a strong note.