The Dodgers came into Game 2 of the NLCS on an insane pitching streak. Using a variety of starting and bullpen arms, the Dodgers had held opponents scoreless for the last 33 innings, which was tied for a postseason record, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Unfortunately for them, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was in no mood to see any history made on Monday.

Lindor ended the streak with one swing of the bat, crushing a leadoff home run to right field in the top of the first inning to put the Mets up 1-0.

The streak dated back to the middle of Game 3 of the Dodgers' NLDS series with the San Diego Padres, which they trailed two games to one before coming back to win. The 33-inning shutout streak sits atop the record books along with the 1966 Baltimore Orioles for the longest in playoff history.

The Dodgers' streak was heroic while it lasted, as they completely shut down the San Diego Padres' star-studded lineup in the final two games of their series before jumping out to a Game 1 blowout of the Mets.

On the New York side, Lindor continues a stellar postseason where he has been on fire, coming up big in clutch moments time and time again. After his two-run home run against the Braves in game 161 clinched a playoff spot for Carlos Mendoza and the Mets, Lindor crushed a grand slam late in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies to give them a lead that they would not relinquish.

Lindor's Game 2 homer is his second of the postseason and his fifth extra base hit. He now has seven RBI's to go with seven walks in these playoffs.

The leadoff homer gave the Mets plenty of confidence to work with in Game 2, which they capitalized on to jump out to a big lead. In the top of the second inning, Mark Vientos slugged a grand slam to extend the New York lead to 6-0.