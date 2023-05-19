The New York Mets officially called up Gary Sanchez from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. They optioned catcher Michael Perez to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

Sanchez joins the Mets following quite a roller-coaster past year. He did not sign a major league contract after capping off a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins in the 2022 campaign, where he hit .205 and logged 16 home runs in 128 games played.

Sanchez ended up putting pen to paper on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants in early April. He featured in 16 contests with Triple-A Sacramento, where he hit .164 and tallied eight RBI. He became a free agent on May 2 after he opted out of his contract, but it did not take him to find a new home, as he signed off on a minor league contract with the Mets a week later.

Sanchez was asked ahead of the Mets’ home series opener against the Cleveland Guardians whether he will be able to get back to a high-level performance. In the big picture, the veteran catcher is aiming to make the most out of his upcoming run with the Mets.

“As long as you’re healthy, as long as you have the opportunity to play baseball, you can do a lot of good things,” Sanchez said.

“Sometimes, you can’t get caught up in, ‘Oh, I want to do what I did in 2017,’ because maybe I’d be even better if I get the opportunity.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter is looking forward to seeing just what Sanchez “can contribute” to the team.

“He’s doing well down there, and we’re going to see if he can contribute for us,” Showalter said on Friday.

Sanchez was a standout performer over the early run of his seven-year tenure with the New York Yankees. He earned two All-Star nods and finished in second place in the voting for the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Award. He was traded to the Twins ahead of the 2022 season following a sluggish 2021 campaign with the Yankees where he hit .204 in 117 regular season games played.

The Mets currently sit in third place in the NL East standings with a 22-23 record.