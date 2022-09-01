The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.

DeGrom once again pitched extremely well. But this time, he got some help to preserve a 2-1 victory. In the top of the 7th in a 2-1 game, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner crushed deGrom’s pitch to deep right center. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo leaped at the wall and made an astounding catch, robbing Turner of a home run.

The catch left deGrom speechless with with his arms straight up in the air. Nimmo showed a little more fire after making the incredible grab.

WE HAVE NO WORDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YwOpDE8AEW — New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2022

Jacob DeGrom would finish the night tossing seven solid innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk, while striking out nine Dodger hitters. With the win, he improved to 4-1 and lowered his ERA to a minuscule 1.98 across his five starts.

The Mets patiently waited almost all season for the return of deGrom. He has not disappointed as he has racked up 46 strikeouts in just 29 innings and has dominated lineups each time out.

With Max Scherzer lined up behind him in the Mets rotation, it would be hard to find a better 1-2 combination in all of baseball.