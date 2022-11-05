Jacob deGrom, Mets’ culture gets truth bomb tossed at it from Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt recently got brutally honest on the New York Mets and their culture. The pitcher was acquired by New York from the Oakland Athletics’ ahead of the 2022 campaign. And he played a pivotal role in the rotation amid injuries to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. However, Bassitt told Chris Rose the truth about playing in New York this season, per Shea Station on Twitter.

“From top to bottom, it was an unbelievable experience,” Bassitt said, in reference to playing with the Mets. “Going there, I obviously read some bad things about the Mets and how they were handled in years past. But I think Billy (Eppler) the GM and (Steve) Cohen, and obviously Buck (Showalter) as the manager, quickly turned things around. It was an unbelievable year.”

As aforementioned, Bassitt was an important piece to the puzzle for the Mets. He pitched to the tune of a 3.42 ERA over 181.2 innings pitched in 30 games for New York. He struck out 167 hitters as well. The 30 games pitched stood out for the Mets, as he was a reliable option when other pitchers dealt with various injuries.

Bassitt’s truth bomb on the Mets’ culture should excite fans for the future. It also could be a factor in Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision. Philadelphia Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler recently discussed deGrom’s true feelings on playing for the Mets.

“He told me he is happy there,” Wheeler told the New York Post. “I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.”

The Mets are trending in a positive direction.