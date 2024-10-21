It was further than they ever anticipated going this season but the New York Mets ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a Game 6 loss Sunday night. The Mets were two wins away from a trip to the World Series. Now they're preparing to dissect the season and make decisions on several key free agents.

Among those Mets without a contract in a few weeks is JD Martinez. The 14-year MLB veteran plans to continue his playing career in 2025. However, he's switching to a new sport in the offseason to keep his body in shape.

When asked about his next baseball move, Martinez jokingly said that pickleball is in his future. Realistically, Martinez will head back to Florida to be with his family and await the right offer.

“If something happens, it happens. If something doesn't it doesn't,” Martinez said, per SNY. “I'm not gonna come back because I'm begging to come back. I'm gonna come back because it makes sense”

Martinez is set for life with his baseball earnings and he's already accomplished nearly everything a player can on the diamond. He doesn’t need to play again and he knows that. It's a privilege for him to go out on his terms. He doesn’t seem to be taking that for granted.

Will J.D. Martinez play in 2025?

Looking at the overall picture, JD Martinez didn’t wow a lot of people in 2024. He had arguably his worst full season since his days with the Houston Astros.

Martinez appeared in 120 games and recorded a .235 batting average and .725 OPS. He added 16 home runs, 24 doubles and 46 runs, all his lowest in a full season since 2013.

On the flip side, Martinez has a track record of being a phenomenal hitter and proved he still had something in the tank during the first half of 2024. His OPS before the All-Star break was above .800 with 26 of his 41 extra-base hits coming before mid-July. He was also an All-Star in five of the previous six seasons entering 2024.

It appears unlikely that the Mets would re-sign Martinez, though they didn’t sign him until a week before Opening Day this year. If the Mets' plans for a designated hitter don’t work out, they could always circle back on Martinez. He certainly seems open to a return.

“These guys are great. I had a great time here,” he said, per the New York Post. “How could you not want to come back after the year we had?”

Martinez said the Mets' playoff run is special to him and one he'll always remember. He won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. That shows how close this Mets team was.