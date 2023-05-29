Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Jeff McNeil has been forced out of the New York Mets lineup recently due to a nagging groin injury. However, the Mets upcoming schedule has given McNeil the time he needs to heal up.

McNeil is expecting to be in the lineup for the Mets series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, via Tim Healey of Newsday. McNeil was held out of New York’s lineup on Sunday. With the Mets having Monday off, the two days away from the diamond seemed to have cured McNeil’s injury woes.

Even if his stint away was brief, any injury to McNeil would be a major loss for the Mets. Defensively, McNeil is one of the most versatile players on New York’s roster. Through 54 games this season, McNeil has spent time at second base, both corner outfield spots and even shortstop.

Alongside his work defensively, the infielder/outfielder is one of New York’s key hitters. McNeil is hitting .292 with two home runs, 16 RBI and three stolen bases this season. He is second on the team in batting average and on-base percentage (.370) and fourth in OPS (.734).

If the Mets want to turn their season around, Jeff McNeil will be a key cog. Luckily for New York, the former All-Star appears to have avoided serious injury. Playing against an NL East foe in the Phillies – even in May – will be a crucial series. Every game counts in a tight playoff race.

But when the Mets and Phillies do battle, McNeil will be joining his New York teammates on the diamond.