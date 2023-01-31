The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil recently came to terms on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension. The reigning National League batting champion has become a crucial part of the Mets’ roster in previous seasons. McNeil broke his silence on deciding to sign a contract extension with New York, per SNY on Twitter.

“It starts with ownership. They want to put a winner on the field,” McNeil said. “It’s been pretty amazing to see what that’s looked like the past few years… I want to be apart of that. New York Mets is the only team I know. Been in the organization since 2013. That’s where I want to be. New York is my home. I’m super happy to be playing for these fans and playing for this team for years to come.”

McNeil struggled in 2021 with the Mets. There were even stirrings about a possible trade following his down season. But those whispers have certainly subsided as a result of McNeil’s impressive 2022 performance. He slashed .326/.382/.454 with an .836 OPS and 39 doubles for New York this past year.

Many people tend to think of Jeff McNeil as purely a batting average threat. But he gets on-base at a respectable clip. Additionally, McNeil offers defensive versatility.

He will play a big role for New York this year as a table-settler.

The Mets have legitimate World Series aspirations heading into the 2023. Winning the NL East will be a challenge, but their talent has only increased since last year.

Jeff McNeil and New York will aim to make a deep playoff run this season.