New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander joined an exclusive club Wednesday night.

Verlander, who has won two World Series and is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, became the 21st pitcher in MLB history to defeat all 30 teams. His Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1 Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

“Any time you do something that not many people have done in this game,” Justin Verlander told MLB.com’s Ben Weinrib, “it’s pretty cool.”

Verlander is in his first season with the Mets after he had one of his best career seasons with the Houston Astros. He made his second start with New York Wednesday.

Verlander threw 104 pitches and lasted seven innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out seven batters.

Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke about Verlander’s final inning when he struck out two of three batters after a talk at the mound.

“He smelled it the last couple innings,” manager Showalter said. “You could tell he was smelling it.”

Justin Verlander suffered a low-grade shoulder strain in spring training and returned for a May 4 game against the Detroit Tigers, who he played for from 2005 to 2017.

He threw 79 pitches over five innings in that start, allowing five hits and two runs in a 2-0 loss.

Verlander told MLB.com how he found a groove while retiring 18 of 19 batters — including the final 10 — in Wednesday’s game.

“I was still making some mechanical adjustments, trying to get my timing and everything,” Verlander said. “I made a few little minor tweaks during the game, especially there in the third inning, that all of a sudden felt right, and I just kind of went from there and kept that feel.”

Justin Verlander and the Mets improved to 18-19 with the win.