The New York Mets and their fans were fired up for reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to finally make his debut for the team on Thursday at Comerica Park, but things got off to a grim start.

In the bottom of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, the righty gave up back-to-back home runs to Riley Greene and Javier Baez. By no surprise, Mets fans are already freaking out, especially because the organization is struggling early on in the campaign anyway.

This is hardly the beginning that Justin Verlander wanted in his return from the injured list. Pitching in his old home, Verlander has allowed back-to-back home runs to Riley Greene and Javier Báez. Tigers 2, Mets 0, bottom one. pic.twitter.com/B3y09LmniD — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 4, 2023

This team is quickly becoming too unbearable to watch — Bonez (@Jeepin74) May 4, 2023

This can’t continue @StevenACohen2 . Gotta shake this up. — Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) May 4, 2023

Finishing 4th place in the division we suck🫡 — Adriann (@AdrianPiece) May 4, 2023

This team is so done — matt (@oLumenn) May 4, 2023

Don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’re talking about a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. To be fair, Justin Verlander just came back from the IL. Just because he allowed a couple of bombs doesn’t mean he’s going to be a disappointment for the Mets.

Through 2.1 innings, Verlander hasn’t surrendered another run yet, striking out two and issuing one walk. His velocity looks good as well, sitting consistently in the mid-90s. There should be no question in anyone’s mind that Verlander will be an important piece for New York this year. Even the best around can have bad starts. Look at Max Scherzer on Wednesday.

As a supporter of the Mets, it’s difficult to be optimistic these days. That being said, it’s a 162-game season. There is so much time left in the season for the franchise to turn things around and with Verlander and Scherzer back together again, they should be able to spearhead the rotation.