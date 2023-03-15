Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander discussed the importance of establishing a culture where people expect to win a championship in a Wednesday conference.

“I’m not afraid to talk about winning a championship,” Verlander said, via SNY. “I think establishing a culture where you expect to win a championship is important. You should be able to talk about it.

“That’s what we’re all here for. You don’t shy away from it.”

Verlander was willing to pitch beyond the two-year contract with New York at the Winter Meetings.

“I think I’m constantly adapting,” Verlander said, via the New York Post. “I’m always seeking out new information, with the end goal of that information being to do what I can to carry my career as long as possible and to stay at my peak as long as I possibly can.

“You’ve seen some guys in the history of our sport and other sports carry it into their mid-40s. I don’t see why not.”

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer couldn’t contain his excitement about his reunion with Justin Verlander, giving high praise to his old teammate as he spoke with the media before the start of Spring Training and after the exit of now-Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom.

“It is exciting. I’ve pitched with [Verlander] before, I’ve gotten to learn from him in the past,” Scherzer said, per SNY. “It’s really going to be interesting pitching with him again. I know we’ve pitched together for five years, but actually we’ve been apart for eight now.”

Verlander paid his respects to deGrom in December. DeGrom, who spent nine years with the Mets, signed a five-year contract with the Rangers in December.

“He’s iconic here,” Verlander said. “I don’t think it’s fair to him or to me to make that decision before he made his decision.”