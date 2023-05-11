Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Over 20,000 players have played MLB in the sport’s history. After seven strong innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander became just the 21st player to achieve this wild feat.

With the win over the Reds, Verlander has now defeated every team in MLB, a feat that has only been accomplished by 21 pitchers in the sport’s storied history, per Ben Weinrib of MLB.com.

Additionally, the victory over the Reds was Verlander’s first as a member of the Mets.

The 40-year-old ace, who signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets back in December of 2022, began the year on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

Verlander returned in early May, making his season debut against his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

The Mets right-hander served up two home runs while striking out five batters in as many innings in the 2-0 loss.

Wednesday night was vintage Verlander, though, as the Mets ace surrendered a run in the first inning before retiring 18 of the following 19 batters, recording seven strikeouts in the process.

Verlander had thrown just 79 pitches in his first outing of the year, but Mets manager Buck Showalter turned him loose against the Reds, as the veteran tossed 104 pitches on Wednesday night.

Showalter spoke about how Verlander was “smelling” a strong finish before going out for the seventh inning.

Not only did Verlander end a three-game losing streak for the Mets, but he also gave the New York bullpen some much-needed rest.

Oh, and he made MLB history.

Not a bad Wednesday night for Verlander.