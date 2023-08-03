The New York Mets made plenty of headlines at the MLB trade deadline by trading away Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and others. This essentially signaled a new direction for the clubhouse, something which Scherzer admitted didn't make him very happy. Now, the Mets are also parting ways with Luke Voit, per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.

‘Luke Voit has opted out of his contract with the Mets. He had 14 home runs in 37 games with Triple-A Syracuse…To clarify, Luke Voit is no longer in the Mets organization. He was released from his contract so he could pursue opportunities with other teams.'

The Mets landed Voit after he was released from the Milwaukee Brewers, but he never got the chance to make an appearance for the Mets big league club. In 22 games with the Brewers, Voit hit .221 with zero home runs and four RBI, a far cry from the player he used to be.

In Triple-A, Voit performed much better, hitting 14 home runs with 35 RBI in 37 games at Syracuse. Now, he heads for free agency, and there could be some teams calling him to inquire about his services as they make a playoff push.

For the Mets, their playoff hopes are all but over after dealing away a ton of stars, and the Shohei Ohtani dreams might even be crushed after a would deadline period. It remains to be seen exactly what Voit has left in the tank, and hitting well in the minors is expected from a veteran. Still, there could be a path to playing time for Voit somewhere.