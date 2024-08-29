The New York Mets are chasing down the Braves for the National League Wild Card. During their second-half run, young third baseman Mark Vientos has been key. He recently cracked 20 home runs for the first time and has an OPS+ 145 this season. The great numbers come after a tough start that saw him get sent down in early May. He credits JD Martinez with helping him through the funk, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“'It was tough when I got sent down,' Vientos quietly says, ‘real tough. But honestly, when I think about it, it turned out to be the best thing to happen to my career. J.D. has meant so much to me. He’s helped a lot. I wouldn’t be having this season without him, and some of the veterans on our team.’'”

The Mets picked up Martinez at the end of Spring Training but he did not play until late April. He immediately made an impact on the field, with 15 home runs in 101 games as a designated hitter. His addition had a great impact on the clubhouse, as Vientos credited Martinez with his growth after being sent down.

Since he returned, Vientos is hitting .272 with 20 of his 21 home runs coming after the demotion. The Mets enter Thursday's action four games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card race. Can Vientos lift the team to an unlikely playoff berth?

Mets need a fantastic September from Mark Vientos

The Mets have a 12.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. They blew the lead in the eighth inning on Wednesday night to the Arizona Diamondbacks. A win would have kept the deficit to just three games, but they allowed four runs to lose the game. Closer Edwin Diaz continued his rocky season by allowing three runs and two walks while only getting one batter out.

Vientos struggled in this game as well as he was held hitless in four at-bats. His season numbers still look fantastic and with an easier schedule coming in September, he could be due for a breakout. He has played a solid third base in his time with the Mets and will be playing the hot corner for the remainder of the year. Brett Baty suffered a finger injury and will be out for four to six weeks.

The Mets need Vientos to continue his excellent play into September. While Francisco Lindor has been an MVP candidate and Pete Alonso putting together a nice second half, Vientos can be a fantastic third option on offense. A great month will get him over 25 home runs and 70 RBIs, which would be a great season for a 24-year-old.

The chances are slim that the Mets will make the playoffs. With their biggest rival, the Atlanta Braves, sitting ahead of them, they will need to rip off a lot of wins in the first half of September. The two teams play against each other in the second-to-last series of the season which could determine the final Wild Card spot.