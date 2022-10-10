Max Scherzer’s graphic reaction to crushing Mets loss vs. Padres

Max Scherzer didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New York Mets’ brutal Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres that led to their MLB playoffs exit.

The Mets gave themselves a fighting chance after tying the Wild Card series in Game 2, but they came up with a lackadaisical performance in the do-or-die showdown on Sunday. The offense just wasn’t there as they failed to score a run and eventually fell 6-0 to the Padres.

In his media huddle postgame, Scherzer had a pretty graphic description of how things went down.

“This is a kick in the balls,” Scherzer said, via SNY TV.

The Mets had a hard time dealing with the Padres, particularly Joe Musgrove who was just phenomenal for San Diego in the crucial contest. The 29-year-old was basically untouchable until he left the mound in the sixth inning, allowing just one hit at the point while the Padres jumped to a 4-0 lead.

Musgrove was so on point for the Padres that Mets manager Buck Showalter even asked the umpires to get the pitcher checked for foreign substances–a moment that has since gone viral. Whether Showalter did it because he believed something was fishy or it was just to throw Musgrove off his rhythm, it did little to change things for New York.

The Mets picked up the wrong time to play their worst game of the campaign, and it resulted them to leaving the MLB playoffs early. As Max Scherzer indicated, they were simply obliterated in the game.