Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Max Scherzer was announced as the New York Mets’ 2023 Opening Day starting pitcher. The decision came down to Scherzer and Justin Verlander, with Scherzer ultimately earning the nod. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed why New York waited to announce their Opening Day starting pitcher, per Jayson Stark.

“It’s like a gender-reveal party,” Showalter said. “I think we should hit a golf ball or a baseball and it explodes. What color would Max be?”

Justin Verlander is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Verlander signed with New York during the offseason, giving the Mets one of the most dynamic pitching rotations in the league. Max Scherzer, on the other hand, joined the team prior to the 2022 campaign. His first season in New York was a success, pitching to the tune of a 2.29 ERA. However, he was limited to just 23 games due to injury concerns.

Max Scherzer, who pitched 145.1 innings in 2022, is aiming to tally over 200 innings this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Verlander and Scherzer are co-aces without question. The Mets could have chosen either pitcher to start Opening Day. Although both are in the back-end of their careers, Verlander and Scherzer remain two of the best hurlers in the sport.

The Mets have legitimate World Series aspirations heading into the 2023 campaign. They still have some questions that need answers, but New York features a talented roster without question. Fortunately for the Mets, they have enough depth to overcome the recent Edwin Diaz injury.

Max Scherzer and the Mets will kick off their season against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day.