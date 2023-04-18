Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer isn’t a fan of the pitch clock. He hasn’t hesitated to speak his mind in terms of opposing the pitch clock. Scherzer was back at it in a recent interview, stating that he believes the clock could lead to “problems” for pitchers during the summer, per Foul Territory on Twitter.

“I think we’re gonna see some problems potentially with pitchers once it gets hot,” Max Scherzer said. “You gotta pitch a hot day game somewhere, and you’re at this pace… that’s going to be a lot of pitches in a short amount of time. That’s really going to take a toll on somebody. For me… you gotta wonder if there’s going to be some pitcher injuries around that. And if there are, then we have to have a conversation about how this needs to move forward.”

Pitching at a quick pace is a change for a number of pitchers. In hot weather, it will not be an easy task. The hope is that injuries will not occur as a result, but MLB will monitor the situation. It is possible that Max Scherzer is onto something.

Scherzer has endured some early season struggles in 2023, and one has to wonder if his underwhelming performance is a result of the pitch clock. The Mets’ right-hander currently owns a 4.41 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts through three starts.

Max Scherzer and other pitchers around baseball are still adjusting to the new rules. It will be interesting to see if the league responds to Scherzer’s pitch clock concerns.