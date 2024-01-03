The Mets and Yankees are both in hot pursuit of Gio Urshela in free agency.

As 2024 begins, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are eyeing infield help on the free agent market. It now appears the Yankees and Mets are battling for a slick fielding third baseman.

Both the Yankees and Mets have shown interest in signing Gio Urshela, via Will Sammon of The Athletic. The Mets are in need of another third base option after Ronny Mauricio's torn ACL.

Urshela has played 585 games at third base in the majors. He also has spent a bit of time at shortstop and second base, opening up some positional versatility. While he wouldn't bring the potential that Mauricio did, the Mets could pair Urshela with prospect Brett Baty at the hot corner in 2024.

For the Yankees, signing Urshela would be a reunion. The infielder spent three seasons playing in New York from 2019-2021. While the Yankees' infield is all accounted for, Urshela would add some depth as an extra infielder off the bench.

Over his 664 games total in MLB, Urshela has hit .277 with 64 home runs and 280 RBI. He isn't necessarily known for his power, but Urshela had back-t0-back campaigns over 10+ home runs and 49+ RBI from 2021-2022. His batting average hasn't dipped below .267 since 2018 with that being his lowest since.

The Yankees and Mets are two teams looking to make a run to the postseason. While Gio Urshela won't necessarily spearhead that run, he would be a respectable veteran addition for both ball clubs. New York is now in a bidding war for Urshela's services with understandable interest from both sides.