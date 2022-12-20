By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets have enjoyed a phenomenal offseason after losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers and their latest signing is absolutely huge for the bullpen. The Mets have re-signed veteran reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year deal with a club option for the 2024 campaign, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Ottavino spent 2022 with the team, posting a fantastic 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances, striking out 79 in 65.2 innings, and walking just 16 batters. It was a bounce-back season for the right-hander after a pair of rough years with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in 2020 and 2021, respectively, where Ottavino owned an ERA well over four.

The two-year contract will pay Ottavino $14.5 million in total but there is an opt-out after 2023 if he pleases. The Mets could also pay him up to $1 million extra per season based on his performances. Ottavino proved to be a reliable arm for New York out of the pen and will surely have an established role again.

The 37-year-old began his big league career in 2010 with the St. Louis Cardinals before pitching for the Colorado Rockies from 2012 to 2018. Ottavino brings loads of experience to the table for the Mets and evidently turned into a fan favorite last season as a lockdown arm late in games.

Aside from this signing, the organization has also brought in Kodai Senga, Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, and ran it back with Brandon Nimmo. An exciting year ahead for the Mets as they look to make a World Series run after a disappointing Wild Card exit.