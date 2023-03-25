My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Mets appear to have one of the top starting rotations in the MLB heading into the 2022 season. With Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer leading the way, there aren’t many teams that will be able to get hits off of New York for much of the season. But you can never have too much depth, and the Mets made sure to add some before the season began.

New York’s rotation is deadly, but they are also injury prone, which led the team to go out and sign Dylan Bundy to a minor-league contract. Bundy is coming off another turbulent season in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins, but he’s a good option to have waiting in the wings when you need a guy to come in and make a spot start, and given his minor-league deal, that seems like what the Mets are expecting from him.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“The New York Mets add some pitching depth by signing veteran Dylan Bundy to a minor-league contract.”

Bundy finished ninth in the AL Cy Young race in 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels, but proceeded to follow that up with a hideous 6.06 ERA in 2021 before latching on with the Twins last season. Bundy improved last season, but still wasn’t anything special (8-8, 4.89 ERA, 94 K, 1.28 WHIP) so a minor-league deal here makes sense.

Chances are Bundy won’t be a part of the Mets plans this season, but you never know when your plans may go off the rails, so having some insurance in the minors who can come up and fill-in is crucial. Bundy doesn’t appear set to have much of an impact for the Mets, but who knows, maybe he will end up pitching in the majors more than expected this season.