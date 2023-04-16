Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As one of the best prospects in the New York Mets system, Brett Baty has the potential to be a difference maker for a long time. With injuries and underperformance currently hurting their roster, the Mets have decided to see what they have in Baty sooner rather than later.

The Mets have called up Baty from AAA, via Andy Martino of SNY. Baty was raking at the AAA level before his call up, hitting .400 with five home runs, 15 RBI and two stolen bases over nine games.

Baty got his first taste of the MLB level with the Mets last season. His first taste of the big leagues lasted 11 games, as he hit .184 with two home runs and five RBI. Baty will now look for his scorching start at the AAA level to transfer to the Mets. Calling him up this early in the season, New York will give their top prospect a much longer leash than 11 games.

With the way Eduardo Escobar has been hitting, Baty will have an opportunity to supplant him at third base. Escobar has hit .167 with a home run and six RBI over the first 13 games of the season. He has more strikeouts (12) than he does hits (5). With Baty having 182 minor league games of experience at third base, the Mets could look to jump start their offense at the hot corner. Alongside third base, Baty has spent some time in the outfield.

Regardless if he is immediately inserted in the lineup, Brett Baty will be a major addition to the Mets. He is ranked as the second-best prospect in their organization and the 19th-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. As the Mets chase a World Series, they’ll look to Baty for an early season spark.