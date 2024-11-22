The New York Mets and former Washington Nationals first baseman/outfielder Joey Meneses are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports. Meneses' deal includes an invite to MLB spring training.

Meneses, 32, made his MLB debut during the 2022 season with Washington. He made quite the impression, slashing an impressive .324/.367/.563/.930 across 56 games played. Meneses added 13 home runs and 14 doubles. His strong play made the Nationals consider if Menses would play a role in their future.

He returned in 2023 and hit .275/.321/.401/.722 with 13 home runs and 36 doubles in 154 games played. It was another respectable performance for Meneses. However, he finished with a rather forgettable .231/.291/.302/.593 slash line in 2024 with the Nationals.

Nevertheless, the Mets surely took notice of Meneses' previous contributions for the Nationals, as New York and Washington both play in the National League East. The Mets are hoping that he can replicate his 2022 and 2023 results with a fresh start in New York. The signing has the potential to pay massive dividends.

Mets' offseason outlook

The Mets understand the importance of having depth on the roster. Adding players such as Meneses will prove to be pivotal in 2025.

However, the Mets have been linked to Juan Soto in MLB free agency. Soto, arguably the best hitter in baseball, may command upwards of $600 million. Fortunately for the Mets, Steve Cohen happens to be the team's owner and he is not shy about spending money.

New York may also want to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso. Additionally, the Mets have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for a number of star free agent pitchers. There is no denying the fact that the Mets will be one of the most intriguing teams in MLB to follow throughout the offseason.

New York is looking to win their first World Series since 1986.