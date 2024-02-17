The Mets add a veteran before spring training.

The New York Mets and first baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi have reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Mets added Ji-Man Choi on minors deal. Naver Sports 1st reported last night,” Heyman wrote Saturday on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mets later confirmed the report and revealed that Choi's contract includes an invite to spring training.

Choi made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2017, Choi played for the New York Yankees before landing with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. He was later moved to the Tampa Bay Rays, and Choi established himself as a reliable big league player in Tampa Bay.

He joined the Rays during the '18 campaign and played there until 2022. Choi's best season came in 2019, when he slashed .261/.363/.459/.822. He added 19 home runs.

Choi spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. He slashed just .163/.239/.385/.624 across 39 total games in 2023.

What Ji-Man Choi brings to Mets

Choi can play first base and in the outfield if necessary. That versatility will benefit the Mets.

He's also a respectable defender at first base. Of course, Pete Alonso is New York's first baseman, but having a player like Choi available off the bench could give the Mets the option to rest Alonso at times this season.

Choi is also a veteran. He's played for a number of winning teams, so he will not back down in the big moments. It is not clear if New York will be able to bounce back in 2024 and make a playoff run after missing the postseason in 2023. If they do, however, perhaps Choi will play a role in their playoff push.

Signing Choi could end up being a great move for the Mets.