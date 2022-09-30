Mets make decision on Francisco Alvarez fans have been waiting for

The New York Mets, who currently boast a 98-58 record, are in an enviable position for once after years of franchise mishaps. Not only are they in position to claim the NL East crown, they have also done so in convincing fashion led by superstars Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer. And it’s only about to get better, with the top prospect in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez, set to receive his much awaited call-up.

It was Joel Sherman of the New York Post who broke the news of Alvarez’ call-up that all Mets fans have been eager to hear.

Sherman tweeted: “The Mets are calling up Francisco Alvarez tomorrow.”

The Mets are calling up Francisco Alvarez tomorrow. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 30, 2022

Francisco Alvarez is a 20-year old catcher was signed by the Mets back in the 2018-19 international signing period for a $2.7 million bonus, the fifth most-expensive signing during his time. The Mets’ wait has paid immense dividends, as Alvarez has done nothing but tear up the minor leagues since his entry into the organization as a 17-year old in 2019.

This season, Alvarez has continued to rake at a promising level, hitting 27 home runs and 78 runs batted in 495 plate appearances across two minor league levels. While his batting average dropped when he made the jump to Triple-A, his pop, in addition to his ability to get on base fueled by an elite 17.1% walk rate, makes him such a tantalizing prospect.

The most promising aspect of Alvarez’ game at the plate is his thunderous bat speed, which impressed former fellow Mets minor leaguer Antoine Duplantis. With such a loud, violent swing, it’s easy to envision the ball traveling a ways away from Alvarez’ bat even as he transitions to tougher competition.

“It’s the most aggressive swing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Duplantis said, per The Athletic (subscription required). “He’d be crushing balls.”

With the postseason looming, it appears as if the Mets’ plan is for Alvarez to hit primarily against lefties. On the season, he’s hit eight home runs for a stellar 1.019 OPS in 132 plate appearances against southpaws.

Francisco Alvarez is being called up by the Mets with a chance to gain DH at-bats, especially vs. lefties, for the playoffs. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 30, 2022

Nonetheless, with the division crown still up for grabs, the Mets will also look towards Francisco Alvarez to provide a boost to their lineup during a crucial three-game series against the Atlanta Braves that starts tomorrow. Mets fans will be excited for what the youngster could do in his first taste of the big leagues.