The New York Mets are becoming a legitimate contender to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Unless they turn their season around quickly, New York will probably have to trade key pieces away. David Robertson and Tommy Pham have been mentioned as players likely to be dealt away if the ball club opts to sell. However, New York may have trouble trading Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

“Fans are going to ask, ‘what about Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer?' Well, both have a lot of money coming, both have no-trade clauses, both are guys that have complex contracts as well and neither is pitching particularly well,” Rosenthal said, via FOX Sports. “So it's conceivable one of them could go, or maybe even both, but I don't necessarily see it happening. They're (Mets) in a place right now that is not too desirable, they're kind of stuck with what they have.”

Rosenthal also stated that “all signs point to sell” for the Mets at the moment.

Yikes. The Mets are struggling to win games and would even struggle to trade their best players. As Rosenthal stated, that certainly isn't a “desirable” situation to be in.

Will the Mets trade Justin Verlander and/or Max Scherzer?

Rosenthal left the door open for at least one of them to be traded, although he doesn't necessarily think it will happen. New York would likely have to eat most of their contracts if either pitcher is dealt away. Scherzer is owed over $43 million this season and has a player option worth over $43 million for 2024, per Spotrac. Verlander is also owed over $43 million in 2023 and 2024, and could make $35 million in 2025.

So taking on those contracts won't be a preferred option for many teams, especially with Scherzer in his late 30's and Verlander being 40-years old. The Mets will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.