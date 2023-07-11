New York Mets outfielder Tommy Pham got a positive injury update on Monday, looking like he avoided the worse after a scare in the last series before the All-Star break.

Pham received negative tests on his groin according to the Mets, so it doesn't appear that he has any strains. He will have to be reevaluated before the team starts back up again after the break, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Pham left Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres with a trainer in the first inning after fielding a leadoff hit in left field.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The groin is a little tight,” Pham said after the game per SNY. “I had an injury like this in 2018. Very similar . It feels very similar… It could be 10-to-14 days [missed].”

Pham will use the break to rest the injury, and will hopefully be back shortly. He has been one of the best Mets' hitters as of late, with a .321 average in the last 40 games. He has been rumored to be included in trade discussions before the deadline, so there's a chance it could be the end of his time in Queens depending on the injury.