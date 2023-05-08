Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Khalil Lee’s recent tenure with the New York Mets has hardly been about baseball. As so, the Mets decided Lee no longer had a spot in New York.

The Mets have released Lee, via Tim Britton and the Athletic staff. The reasoning for his release is being deemed a, ‘baseball decision.’

However, Lee has been embroiled in worrisome assault allegations over the past few months. His ex-girlfriend accused him of both physical and mental abuse. A warrant was then put out for Lee’s arrest due to “criminal obstruction of breath.”

Lee was accused of choking and pulling his ex-girlfriend’s hair during a May 2022 argument. The MLB opened an investigation into Lee, at which point the Mets designated the outfielder for assignment. Now, New York has decided to pull the plug all together, although they’re claiming it’s for his work on the field.

To be fair, Lee hasn’t done much since joining the Mets in 2021, appearing in just 13 games. He has hit .100 with a home run, four RBI and 13 strikeouts.

Khalil Lee was once a heralded prospect in the Kansas City Royals’ system. However, his career hasn’t panned out as many pundits expected. After his release from the Mets, Lee’s baseball future is now up in the air.

While teams will look at his stats, they’ll also be looking at the assault allegations against Lee. While the Mets are claiming they aren’t the reason for his reason, it surely doesn’t paint the outfielder in a great light. After a tumultuous career with the Mets, New York has said goodbye to Lee.