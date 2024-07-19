The New York Mets have made an addition and bolstered their depth behind the plate. Former Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter is heading to Queens on a major league contract, according to Ari Alexander of KCPR2.

Through 11 games in the majors last season with the Royals, Porter hit just .194/.324/.323 with one home run and three RBI.

The 29-year-old Porter was most recently in the San Francisco Giants organization after being traded from Royals in June. Across the Royals and Giants Triple-A teams, Porter is hitting a strong .293/.390/.500 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 53 appearances.

The Mets already have two more-than-serviceable catchers on their roster with Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens, so Porter is expected to mostly be a depth piece in case one of them goes down. The 22-year-old Alvarez is currently one of the Mets best hitters with a .296 batting average and Torrens has been a great backup option.

However, teams can never have too much depth, especially at the catcher position. So with the Mets competing in the hyper-competitive National League Wild Card race, it makes sense for them to have all of their bases covered at that position. If needed, Porter would be able to step in if Alvarez or Torrens go down.

The Mets recently traded for reliever Phil Maton, and are expected to continue making moves as the trade deadline approaches.

Porter was able to sign a major league contract with the Mets after triggering an opt-out clause in his contract on Tuesday. It forced the Giants to either sign Porter to their 40-man roster, trade him to another team's 40-man roster or allow him to become a free agent.

While Porter isn't quite a household name, he does have one of the most impressive stories in baseball.

Logan Porter's surprising path to the major leagues

By all accounts, Porter was not expected to make it to the big leagues. He began his college career at D-II Northwestern Oklahoma St., played well, but tore his ACL before his junior year. After he was done rehabbing his knee, he made the decision to transfer, choosing to go to Dixie State, now Utah Tech, as a walk-on with no guarantee of playing time.

Porter got an opportunity to play due to an injury up the depth chart, and impressed. He hit .376 with 10 home runs and 72 RBI, setting the school record for runs batted in in a single season.

Porter then went undrafted in 2018, and signed with the Royals organization where they planned to use him as a bullpen catcher. Once again, Porter got the chance to play due to an injury, and kept hitting, working his way through the minor leagues until eventually, in 2023, he earned a major league call up.

Even if Porter may not be the biggest name, it's clear the Mets got one of the hardest workers in baseball. That's just the type of guy you want in your organization, and the type of player who'll be ready to step up if the team needs him.