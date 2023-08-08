The playoffs is nothing more than a pipe dream for the 2023 New York Mets at this point in time, but that doesn't mean that their players are throwing in the towel. During their Monday night game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, Pete Alonso showed that the Mets' troubles as a team isn't hampering his power production in the slightest.

Against the Cubs (in a delayed game), the 28-year old first baseman went deep twice, homering off of southpaw Drew Smyly in his first two plate appearances on the night. His first home run was a three-run shot that drove in both Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor, and then he followed that one up with a two-run dinger in the bottom of the third.

In notching two home runs and five runs batted in against the Cubs, Pete Alonso achieved a feat that no one in MLB history has accomplished. Per OptaSTATS, Alonso is the first player in MLB history to have at least two home runs and two runs batted in in a single game three times over the span of two weeks.

On July 25, in a 9-3 Mets win over their in-city rivals New York Yankees, Alonso hit two home runs off of Domingo German, driving four runs on those dingers while adding a run-scoring single that came in the first inning. And on July 28, Alonso led the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the hapless Washington Nationals, scoring all of the teams runs by hitting two long balls.

Over the past two weeks, Pete Alonso hasn't let the Mets' struggles put a damper on his season. In fact, Alonso has been hitting the cover off the ball during that span. He's slashing .277/.327/.638, hitting five home runs and driving in 14 in 12 games (52 plate appearances).

On the season, Alonso now has 33 home runs and 82 runs batted in, proving to be one of the reliable power producers in the league once more. His on-base percentage may have plenty of room for improvement, but this hot streak could help him in that regard, as pitchers may now decide to pitch around him more often.