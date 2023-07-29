The New York Mets may be in danger of falling out of the playoff picture entirely, but that doesn't mean that first baseman Pete Alonso has to stop raking. During the Mets' 5-1 over the Washington Nationals on Friday night, Alonso went yard twice, putting him in elite company in franchise history.

Alonso, who now has 30 home runs on the season, has now tallied 30 or more dingers in a single campaign for the fourth time in his career. That puts him in a tie with Mike Piazza for the most 30+ HR seasons in Mets franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Mets will certainly need to get production like this out of Pete Alonso for them to have a puncher's chance at making the playoff race that much more interesting. Alonso's power output has been impressive this season, but his overall run creation has not been on par with his prior production. His dip in batting average, thanks in large part to his lackluster batting average on balls in play, has made it difficult for him to match his previous levels.

Even then, Alonso remains one of the most feared players in the Mets order, as no one on the roster quite matches his threat to go yard at any given moment. With the Mets' next five games coming against teams that are in the bottom of their respective divisions (two games vs. Nationals and three against the Kansas City Royals), the 28-year old slugger has a golden chance to continue adding to his already-impressive home run total. And perhaps the Mets could even go above .500 in the process.