It has been a shaky 2023 season so far for the New York Mets, but the one constant that manager Buck Showalter can depend on is Pete Alonso’s elite power. Actually, it is quite historic.

He blasted his MLB-leading 19th home run of the year in a 10-1 trouncing of the Chicago Cubs. He tied the franchise record for most homers before the month of June, which was previously held by him. That’s right, he is chasing himself.

Alonso set the bar during an absurd 2019 campaign that saw him belt the most long balls ever by a rookie (53). This year, he seems intent on surpassing his personal best. Frankly, the Mets may depend on it, as they were batting just .241 before Thursday’s free-for-all. Alonso has posted solid batting averages for a modern slugger, but is currently at .239. If he can get that up about 10 points while maintaining the same power, the 28-year-old first baseman could contend for a National League MVP crown.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most important, though, is the impact his production has on the team. New York (26-25) is only five-and-a-half games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, despite not playing near its full potential. The mix of youth and veterans could be vital down the stretch.

Pete Alonso will be the linchpin, though, in a lineup bereft of much power. The Polar Bear’s historic start has not been reflected in the standings yet, but if he continues to let it fly, it should only be a matter of time before the Mets fully reap the rewards.