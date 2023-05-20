Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Mets might be failing to live up to expectations so far in 2023, but Pete Alonso is surely doing his part. Down 7-3 against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, Alonso belted a 3-1 offering from James Karinchak over the fence in right-center field for a mammoth grand slam for his 17th home run of the year. Not only does Alonso now lead the Majors in long balls, but he also put himself in the Mets record books.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Alonso now has 17 HR this season, most in MLB. He’s also tied himself and Dave Kingman for the most HR through 50 games in Mets history. Today is the Mets 46th game of the season. pic.twitter.com/I3ZIclTiYJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2023

Dave Kingman, a Mets legend. Alonso is just hitting .234 for the season, but his power numbers are very, very impressive. Unfortunately, the rest of the New York lineup isn’t exactly slugging a lot of homers. The team has just 46 of them, which means the first baseman is accounting for nearly half of their bombs.

Here’s a look at the HR:

Pete Alonso has been a consistent threat to go deep since coming into the show. He hit 53 of them in his rookie year and then after a down year in the 2020-pandemic shorted campaign, the former Florida Gator bounced back in a big way across the last two seasons. 2021 was 37 jacks before slugging another 40 in 2022.

While it’s all fine and dandy that Alonso is producing, he needs help. After all, the Mets spent a boatload of money last winter in order to make them a legitimate World Series contender. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated into success just yet.

As of writing, NY is still tied 7-7 with Cleveland in the series opener of a three-game set.