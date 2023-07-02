The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball! Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Giants 5-4. San Francisco scored three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead and they were able to close it out. The Giants recorded eight hits by eight different batters in the win. Wilmer Flores and Patrick Bailey homered in the game. Bailey's home run was the decision maker as he hit it in the eighth inning. Camilo Doval earned his 24th save of the season in the win. New York out hit the Giants in the game. Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had two hits each in the loss. Tommy Pham had three hits and a home run to lead the Mets.

Game two featured a fantastic pitching performance from Justin Verlander in the 4-1 win. Verlander went seven innings, allowed just five hits and no earned runs while striking out six. New York only had four hits in the win, but they did enough with those hits to win the game. Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez all went yard in the win. J.D Davis had two hits for the Giants in the loss. Davis also scored the lone run for San Francisco.

Ross Stripling will start for the Giants while David Peterson gets the ball for New York.

Here are the Giants-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Mets Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-188)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Giants vs. Mets

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are facing a struggling pitcher. Peterson has a 7.00 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, and he has given up 59 hits in 45 innings. Peterson has been very hittable this season, and the Giants should be able to smack the ball around the ballpark. The Giants hit better against left-handed pitching and they hit better on the road. San Francisco will be very comfortable in the box for this game, so expect some runs to be scored. As long as they can pick it up on the mound, the Giants will cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Stripling has struggled this season for the Giants. He has allowed 45 hits in 35 1/3 innings pitched, and 10 of those hits have left the yard. The Giants have only won two of the 10 games he has pitched in this season. The Mets should be able to hit the ball around and score some runs off Stripling in this game. With Stripling's struggles, New York should have plenty of confidence heading into Sunday night.

The Mets have not been great offensively this season, but they can figure it out in this game. Looking at some advanced statistics, Stripling is in the bottom 10th percentile in xBA, xSLG, barrel percentage, xERA and he has a bad chase rate, as well. Hitters seem to pick up stripling pretty easily this season, so the Mets should be able to do the same. New York will get some pitches over the plate, they just need to capitalize.

Final Giants-Mets Prediction & Pick

With both pitchers not pitching great this season, this is a tough matchup to predict. One thing about this game I love is the over. I think both teams should be able to put up five or more runs. However, in the end, I will roll with the Giants to cover the spread on the road.

Final Giants-Mets Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-188), Over 9 (-102)