With the New York Mets on the verge of elimination following Thursday's 10-2 home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, speculation may soon be ramping up again. The future of Pete Alonso will headline the offseason conjecture in Flushing. This October hero is not ready to look ahead just yet, however.

Alonso and New York have at least one more game in Citi Field this season, and when the 2024 Mets are given another chance, they often manage to wiggle their way out of a bleak fate.

“I believe in this group,” the All-Star first baseman told the media, per SNY. “This group has responded so well to adversity all year. The character of this team – the one word I can think of of the 2024 Mets other than Grimace is resiliency. That's just who we are.”

Alonso effectively describes the driving force behind this club. After a colossally disappointing 2023 campaign, new president of baseball operations David Stearns made a bunch of short-term signings that appeared to support the notion that 2024 is a transitional year. What instead transpired was one of the most entertaining Mets' seasons in franchise history.

Sean Manaea, J.D. Martinez, Luis Severino, Jose Iglesias and eventually Jesse Winker all added a palpable energy to the clubhouse that perfectly coalesced with the vocal core guys like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo. The end result is not yet known, but this special run is already ingrained in Mets lore and will occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of a long tortured fandom.

And it is still going, in part because of the “Polar Bear.”

Can Pete Alonso will the Mets to another day?

Upon glancing at the scoreboard of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, it is easy to forget that New York was only down 3-2 entering the fourth inning. The Dodgers became more dangerous as the matchup progressed, with Mookie Betts building off the work that Shohei Ohtani and Tommy Edman accomplished early on. The two-time World Series champion went 4-for-6 at the dish with one home run, two doubles and four RBIs, leaving the Mets highly vulnerable.

But it has not been that long since New York last had its back firmly against the wall. Alonso hit an instantly legendary go-ahead home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning of the decisive Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Oct. 3. That monumental moment will make saying goodbye excruciatingly harder if the upcoming free agent signs elsewhere this winter.

The team desperately needs him to save the season once again. Alonso is just 2-for-15 in the NLCS thus far, so perhaps he is due for another surge. Although this is not a one-man show, the Mets are trusting their best power hitter ever to further exemplify the resilient nature that has allowed them to be one of the last two NL clubs standing.

No matter what happens in Game 5, Pete Alonso will be feeling the love from an incredibly appreciative fan base on Friday. Can he make it a tad more grateful?