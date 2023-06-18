What in the world is going on with the New York Mets? After a disappointing finish to their playoff run, many expected this team to repeat the same regular season success they had in 2022. We're nearing the halfway point of the season now, and the Mets sit four games below .500 with a 33-37 record. Part of that is due to injuries to their key players, including star slugger Pete Alonso. At the very least, Alonso seems to be on track to return soon, per Deesha Thosar.

“Pete Alonso returns from his left wrist sprain seemingly earlier than the Mets expected… and Mark Vientos is demoted to Triple-A after inconsistent playing time.”

Alonso was injured last week during the Mets' loss to the Atlanta Braves. The star first baseman took a fastball from Charlie Morton on his wrist. Alonso was diagnosed with a wrist sprain and a bone bruise after the incident. Many people (including Mets fans and staffers) expected the star to miss significant time with his injury. Evidently, though, Alonso is already ready to go.

The Mets need every bit of Alonso's hitting to save them from this dreadful slump they're on. The first baseman is easily the best player for New York right, leading the team in a lot of batting metrics. Unfortunately, the rest of the team has been absolutely dreadful, leading to their awful record.

To be fair, all is not lost for New York yet. We're barely halfway through the season, and the Mets still have time to turn this ship around. If they're going to accomplish that, though… they'll need more people to help Pete Alonso carry the load.