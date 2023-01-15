Scott Boras, founder and owner of the Boras Corporation with several notable MLB clients, recalled the near-month-long saga with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets that went into giving shortstop Carlos Correa a new contract in free agency, USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale wrote in a Sunday article.

“It’s been quite the ride,’’ Boras told USA Today, “to say the least.’’

Carlos Correa’s original free agency deal with the Giants fell through after a failed physical, leading to a new 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets in late December.

The Mets had also consulted with the same doctor the Giants had, orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who advised against a long-term contract, Nightengale wrote.

The move infuriated Boras.

“I don’t understand the Mets,’’ Scott Boras said. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

“It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?”

The Mets still wanted to work out a revised deal with Boras and Correa, leading to the offer of revised language in the 28-year-old shortstop’s contract that would protect the Mets should Correa suffer a long-term injury. The Mets wanted to cut their original deal in half, Nightengale wrote, while also requiring him to undergo a full physical after every season.

Correa hired Scott Boras to represent him during the 2021-22 MLB lockout, the ninth lockout in the league’s history, wrote ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. Notable clients include Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.