New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea is reportedly intending to opt out of his contract with the team, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The 32-year-old has a $13.5 million player option, but he pitched well enough in 2024 to earn a multi-year deal in free agency. Manaea significantly impacted the Mets' National League Championship Series run.

The left-handed starting pitcher joined the Mets in 2024. He had struggled in 2022 and 2023 with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, but the Mets were hopeful that Manaea could bounce back during the 2024 campaign. Sure enough, Manaea pitched to a respectable 3.47 ERA across 32 starts. He added 184 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched.

The Mets ended up receiving quality starting pitching despite trading stars such as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer away in recent seasons. Additionally, ace Kodai Senga dealt with injury trouble in 2024. Yet, the Mets starting pitching still found enough success to help the team win games.

Perhaps the Mets will try to re-sign Manaea. He pitched well with the ball club after two forgettable seasons, so he may consider a reunion as well.

With that being said, Manaea will receive interest from other teams. He is a veteran left-handed pitcher who could make a big impact for a number of ball clubs.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offers Manaea receives in free agency. He is 32 years old, so perhaps a three or four year deal with an option or two will surface as a possibility. A five year deal with one or two options could be something to consider as well. Even the idea of a lucrative two year contract could catch Manaea's attention.

Regardless of how many years Manaea is offered in free agency, he is going to receive a significant amount of money following his strong 2024 season with the Mets.