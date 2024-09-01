One of the key factors in the (relative) turnaround of the New York Mets' season so far in 2024 has been the play of pitcher Sean Manaea, who has been rock solid for New York since joining the team this past offseason. Manaea is currently 10-5 on the season 3.51 ERA in 26 starts, recording 149 strikeouts in 143 ⅔ innings for the Mets.

This upcoming offseason, Manaea has the opportunity to opt out of the second year of the two year contract he signed with the Mets in January, which would be worth $13.5 million, and instead explore the free agent market, which would almost assuredly be filled with suitors looking to sign the 32-year old to a more long term contract.

Recently, Manaea broke down his thought process heading into potential free agency as the season winds down, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I like to think it's fun because it’s a new adventure,” Manaea said. “I mean, it’s a little nerve-wracking when you’re not with a team most of the offseason, but it’s all part of the adventure.’’

Manaea also spoke on why he isn't necessarily decided on whether he wants another short term deal or something more long term.

“I don’t know,” Manaea said. “I never had the opportunity for something like that.”

One person who would sure like to have Manaea back in a Mets uniform for the long term future is none other than New York star first baseman Pete Alonso.

“He’s been absolutely carving,” said the All-STar. “He’s been on fire for us.”

Can the Mets make a playoff push?

At the present moment, the Mets are two games out of a Wild Card spot, trailing their NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the final slot. However, New York has a great opportunity to slice that margin in half with a game against the league worst Chicago White Sox on Sunday, while the Braves will have to go up against one of the best squads in the MLB in the (also NL East rival) Philadelphia Phillies.

Thus, it's certainly possible that by the end of the day on Sunday, the Mets could be just a game back of the final wild card spot with around a month to play in the season. It's an impressive turnaround for a Mets team that stumbled out of the gates embarrassingly to open up this season.

In any case, the Mets' next series is at home vs the Boston Red Sox beginning on Monday evening.