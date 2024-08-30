The 2024 season has been nothing short of disappointing for the New York Mets after a 2023 run in which we saw the team miss out on the postseason after a highly anticipated campaign. In a recent interview with Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor discussed the ups and downs of their 2024 season, describing it as “bumpy” yet reflective of a typical baseball year with its inherent highs and lows.

Despite early struggles, Lindor is having his best offensive season with an OPS-plus that’s 33 percent above the league average, ranking him among the top in the National League. His adjustment to the leadoff spot mid-season marked a turning point, significantly improving the Mets' performance.

Francisco Lindor has a vision

Lindor expressed a philosophical view on the challenges, attributing them to the nature of baseball and emphasizing the importance of minimizing lows while extending the highs. This approach helped the Mets recover from a 24-35 start to post a much stronger second half. Lindor's leadership has been crucial, especially in maintaining morale and fostering a positive team environment.

The interview also touched on Lindor's physical condition, which has been better than in previous years, allowing him to contribute consistently without the hindrances of past injuries. His goal of playing every game is motivated by a commitment to be available for his team daily, underscoring his dedication to his role.

Lindor’s perspective on his performance and leadership reveals his maturity and understanding of his responsibilities, both to his team and to the fans. Despite the pressures of his huge contract and expectations from fans and the front office, he remains focused on contributing positively and adapting to the team's needs, which in 2024 meant stepping up vocally and ensuring he was a supportive presence during the Mets' turbulent moments.

“It has been … bumpy. It's one of those years where, coming in, you know you have something special. Obviously, we've all got to build to get to the place we want to get to. It didn't click right away. Then we started clicking. Then we started playing better.” Lindor said reflecting on the season's challenges.

Lindor added, “I would summarize it as an extremely baseball-like year. Where it’s like this,” moving his hand up and down to mimic the season's rollercoaster nature. “And you try to minimize the downs. You try to keep the highs as long as you can.”

Despite a less-than-impressive season, Lindor's leadership and optimism remain crucial for the Mets as they navigate the remainder of the year. His ability to stay positive while always showcasing a smile, even when results haven't always been favorable, highlights his role not just as a player but as a pillar of stability within the team and within himself.

As the Mets continue their pursuit of a postseason berth, Lindor's performance at the plate, behind the pitching staff at shortstop, and his leadership off the field will be vital to their late-season surge and progress moving into next season. His perspective and resilience illustrate the complexities of professional sports where talent and expectations meet the unpredictable nature of the game.