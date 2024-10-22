The New York Mets have question marks regarding their starting rotation in 2025. This latest news doesn’t help. Veteran righty Paul Blackburn underwent a cerebrospinal fluid leak procedure in Los Angeles on October 11, the Mets announced Tuesday.

The expected recovery time is four to five months, which could put Blackburn in line to be ready for Opening Day.

A longtime member of the Oakland A's, Blackburn was traded to the Mets at this year's deadline. The 30-year-old made only five starts with New York before heading to the injured list in late August with a contusion on his right hand. He made one minor-league rehab start in September before the Mets shut him down after discovering the leak.

Blackburn posted a 1-2 record with a 5.18 ERA in his five Mets starts. Overall in 2024, he recorded a 4.66 ERA with a 5-4 record in 14 starts. An eight-year veteran, Paul Blackburn is set to hit arbitration again this offseason before hitting free agency after the 2025 season. His salary this year was a tick under $3.5 million.

The Mets received great contributions from their starting pitching in the second half and the postseason. Led by Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, their rotation ranked first in wins and innings while placing fifth in ERA in August and September.

Mets starters posted four quality outings in seven games throughout the NL Wild Card and Division Series. In the NLCS, the Dodgers offense was too much for the Mets' arms.

Pitching will be a priority for the Mets this offseason as they try to remain contenders in the National League. Severino is heading to free agency while Manaea figures to opt out and hit the open market again. David Stearns and the rest of the Mets front office will be keen on adding the right pitchers to lead New York's staff in 2025.