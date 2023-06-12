New York Mets owner Steve Cohen still believes that his team has what it takes to be competitive.

The Mets are currently one of the worst teams in the MLB this 2023. They are 31-35 on the season, only ahead of the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in the National League. They did win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but it only came after Derek Shelton's men handed them a 14-7 drubbing in their series opener on Friday.

On Sunday, the Mets continued their slump with a 2-1 loss to the Pirates to cap off the three-game battle.

Despite the rather disappointing season they are having, however, Cohen has no plans to “blow up” the roster and rebuild. He is confident they can still fix the weaknesses and flaws of the team, particularly their inconsistent pitching.

“It's a moment in time, and it doesn't look good. It looks pretty bad right now. But this is not a bad team,” Cohen said in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday. The 67-year-old hedge fund manager also preached patience on the team, sharing his belief that success will follow if they trust the process.

Of course it remains to be seen if the Mets will have enough time to turn the season around considering how poorly they are playing. They will certainly need to stage an insane winning run real soon if they want to keep their World Series hopes alive, though they haven't shown signs that they can do it.

If the Mets are unable to get out of their slump, Steve Cohen might want to reconsider his stance about the team. For now, though, maybe the New York faithful can give them one more chance.