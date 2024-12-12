The New York Mets have solidified their place as a premier franchise with the historic signing of Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. At the heart of the team’s groundbreaking move is owner Steve Cohen, whose vision for the Mets has been clear: to elevate the franchise to the highest echelon of Major League Baseball.

“My goal is that the Mets are going to be a premier, one of the elite teams in Major League Baseball,” Cohen declared at Soto’s introductory press conference via Bob Nightengale on X. This bold statement underscores Cohen’s relentless pursuit of excellence since taking over the team in 2020.

The signing of Soto marks a significant milestone in Cohen’s tenure, cementing his reputation as one of baseball’s most ambitious and resourceful owners. It’s a move that signals the Mets’ intention to dominate not just on the field but also in the competitive landscape of free-agent acquisitions.

Soto, one of the brightest stars in the league, brings a career .424 on-base percentage and 181 home runs to a team already brimming with talent. His signing is the largest in MLB history and a testament to Cohen’s willingness to invest in long-term success.

Juan Soto and the Mets have big plans moving forward

Cohen’s pursuit of Soto was anything but ordinary. Cohen demonstrated his commitment to winning the Soto sweepstakes from high-profile meetings at his homes in Boca Raton and Beverly Hills to engaging with Scott Boras and Soto’s inner circle. Cohen’s persistence paid off despite moments of doubt, and the Mets emerged victorious over their crosstown rival Yankees.

Cohen’s strategy goes beyond splashy signings. Since acquiring the Mets, he has infused the organization with resources, data-driven insights, and top-tier talent. Initially leveraging the expertise of his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, Cohen deployed teams of data analysts and technologists to revamp the Mets’ infrastructure.

Over time, however, Cohen has recognized the value of balancing analytics with experienced baseball minds. The hiring of David Stearns as president of baseball operations in 2024 marked a pivotal shift, blending cutting-edge data with traditional baseball acumen. The result? The Mets’ best season under Cohen, culminating in an NLCS appearance. While the Mets have shifted focus to role players and internal development in recent seasons, the Soto signing signals a return to making marquee moves when the stakes are highest.

Cohen’s vision is clear: sustained excellence and championship contention. Soto’s signing is just the latest step in realizing that dream. As Cohen said, “We’re not here to just compete—we’re here to win.” With Soto now at the heart of the Mets’ lineup, Cohen’s message to the league is loud and clear: The Mets are not only ready to contend—they’re ready to lead.